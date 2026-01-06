Doctor shares simple trick to help you improve your health in 2026
- Dr Amir Khan appeared on Lorraine on 5 January 2026 to share a simple health trick.
- The doctor highlighted the importance of mastering balance to prevent potentially dangerous falls, especially as people age.
- He recommended standing on one leg for the first minute while brushing teeth.
- This should be followed by switching to the other leg for the second minute of teeth brushing.
- Dr Khan explained that this practice helps to train balance and assists with recovery training.