One Halloween treat that can strip enamel from teeth
- Excessive sugar intake can lead to severe health issues beyond dental cavities, including gut inflammation, kidney damage, and heart disease.
- Sugar damages teeth by feeding oral bacteria, causing enamel corrosion, cavities, and gum irritation, and contributes to blood glucose spikes, hyperactivity, fatigue, and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, heart, and liver conditions.
- Traditional black liquorice contains glycyrrhizin, which mimics adrenal hormones and, in excess, can cause fluid retention, muscle breakdown, and potentially heart, liver, or kidney failure, with recommended consumption limits in place.
- Sour sweets, due to their intensely low pH, can drastically alter saliva acidity and strip enamel from teeth, particularly children's teeth, with potential for mouth ulcers and stomach irritation.
- While sweets can be enjoyed responsibly, it is crucial to be aware of their wider health impacts, especially on children, and to limit sugar intake to prevent long-term health problems.