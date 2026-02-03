Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Gyles Brandreth shares family’s childhood cancer ordeal

This Morning’s Gyles Brandeth teary-eyed as he announces ‘tragic’ death of loved one
  • Gyles Brandreth's grandson, Kitt, was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer, at 15 months old in April 2017, which came as a shock to the family.
  • Kitt underwent chemotherapy and multiple transfusions at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), also battling a bacterial infection and veno-occlusive disease, a life-threatening condition affecting the liver.
  • Brandreth praised GOSH's world-class reputation and the dedicated medical team, highlighting the emotional journey and the importance of trust in their care.
  • He described his role as “Grandpa” during Kitt's treatment, providing normality through play and activities at the hospital.
  • Kitt, now 10 and in remission for eight years, continues yearly checks at GOSH, with Brandreth now supporting GOSH Charity's appeal for a new Children's Cancer Centre.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in