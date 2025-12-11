Why popular alcohol-free drink could be in short supply this Christmas
- Employees at Guinness's Belfast packaging plant are set to stage an eight-day walkout starting on Friday, 12 December.
- Approximately 90 members of the Unite union, responsible for canning and packaging Guinness 0.0, rejected what they termed an "inadequate" pay offer from Diageo.
- The union states the strike aims to close a pay gap with workers at Diageo's Runcorn site and will impact the supply of Guinness 0.0, potentially leading to shortages over Christmas.
- Diageo, the manufacturer, insists there will be no disruption to the supply of Guinness or Guinness 0.0 during the Christmas period.
- Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham criticised Diageo for prioritising profits, stating the company can afford to improve workers' pay.