Group 7: TikTok trend hailed as the ‘most elite’ group on the platform
- A new TikTok trend, dubbed “group 7,” has emerged, with users declaring it the “most elite” group on the platform.
- The trend originated from singer Sophie James, who posted a series of seven videos to promote her song “So Unfair.”
- James designated viewers of her seventh video as “group 7” as part of a “science experiment” to determine which videos achieved the most reach.
- TikTok users enthusiastically embraced the concept, with many sharing their own videos celebrating their membership in “group and 7,” including celebrity Barbara Corcoran.
- The trend is extending beyond TikTok, with James planning a “group 7” meet-up at The Bedford Pub in London.