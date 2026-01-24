Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Grimes reveals two co-parenting issues that she and Elon Musk disagree on

Grimes filed to establish parental rights for all three children in October 2023 and she said the custody battle with Musk delayed the release of her music
Grimes filed to establish parental rights for all three children in October 2023 and she said the custody battle with Musk delayed the release of her music (Getty Images)
  • Grimes recently praised the "unmatched" aura of her three children with Elon Musk on social media, sharing an anecdote about one child inexplicably commanding a flock of crows.
  • She and Musk, who ended their on-again, off-again relationship in 2022, continue to co-parent their children, X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus, amidst an ongoing custody dispute and strained relationship.
  • “I try to never talk abt or show my kids because they deserve the right to anonymity but i just have to say their pure aura is unmatched,” Grimes wrote on X this week. “One of them even inexplicably commanded a flock of crows for while. Might be biased but this seems unusual.”
  • Grimes’ followers took the opportunity to ask her a few questions about her children, including if they get screen time. She replied, “Huge debate cuz the other parent is fine w it but it's fairly avoided. If it happens we focus on great art and ideally slower stuff like ghibli that isn't constantly changing context.”
  • Grimes also touched on another co-parenting issue as she agreed with a follower who said “people should never show their kids on social media.” She previously criticized Musk for taking their son X to an Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump without her knowledge, and Musk doesn’t shy away from snapping photos showing his kids.
