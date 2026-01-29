Google’s AI tool can now plan parties and shop for you
- Google Gemini has had a major update, introducing an "auto browse" feature that allows it to navigate the internet independently.
- The new feature, available in Google Chrome, can complete tasks such as online shopping and party planning on behalf of the user.
- Initially, "auto browse" is accessible to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the US, with wider rollout expected later.
- The AI can identify items from photos, search for similar products, add them to a shopping basket, and apply discounts, but requires user permission for purchases or social media posts.
- This update is part of Google's strategy to integrate its AI across its products, following recent integrations into Gmail and a partnership with Apple.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks