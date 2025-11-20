Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gogglebox’s Amy Tapper says she still faces online abuse after 7st weight loss

Gogglebox star hits out at 'jealous' trolls after 7st weight loss jabs transformation
  • Gogglebox star Amy Tapper has criticised "jealous" online trolls after receiving abuse for sharing her weight loss journey.
  • Ms Tapper, 26, lost seven stone with the help of a personal trainer and the weight-loss drug Mounjaro, following 12 years of trying to lose weight.
  • She revealed that the online abuse intensified after her significant weight loss.
  • Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Ms Tapper stated that the online criticism affects her, adding that "no one is superhuman".
  • She highlighted the contradictory nature of the abuse, noting that trolls tell her to "eat less, move more" while also criticising her methods, concluding "You're doomed if you do and doomed if you don't".
