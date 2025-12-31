Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Gmail is quietly testing a game-changing new feature

It was initially announced on a Telegram group and currently seems available only to people using their accounts in the Hindi language (file)
It was initially announced on a Telegram group and currently seems available only to people using their accounts in the Hindi language (file) (Getty Images)
  • Gmail is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to change their email address without creating an entirely new account.
  • For over 20 years, Google has required users to keep their initial email address, with changes previously necessitating a new account and potential loss of data.
  • The new functionality will enable users to retain all their emails and associated data when updating their address.
  • The feature is currently rolling out quietly, initially appearing for users operating their accounts in the Hindi language.
  • The updated support page indicates that the old email address will function as an alias, and changes are limited to once a year, up to three times in total.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in