Gmail is quietly testing a game-changing new feature
- Gmail is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to change their email address without creating an entirely new account.
- For over 20 years, Google has required users to keep their initial email address, with changes previously necessitating a new account and potential loss of data.
- The new functionality will enable users to retain all their emails and associated data when updating their address.
- The feature is currently rolling out quietly, initially appearing for users operating their accounts in the Hindi language.
- The updated support page indicates that the old email address will function as an alias, and changes are limited to once a year, up to three times in total.