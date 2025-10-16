More cinnamon brands added to health warning over lead contamination
- The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has an ongoing public health alert concerning lead contamination in several cinnamon brands.
- Since March 2024, the FDA has been updating this alert, with four additional brands identified in the last week as containing elevated lead levels.
- HAETAE ground cinnamon and Roshni ground cinnamon were added to the alert on October 10, with the FDA urging consumers to discard these products.
- Days earlier, Durra ground cinnamon and Wise Wife were also added, with both distributors issuing recalls for their respective products.
- The FDA warns that consuming these products could contribute to elevated blood lead levels and continues to analyse samples from various state partners.