More cinnamon brands added to health warning over lead contamination

The FDA warns that consuming these products could contribute to elevated blood lead levels
The FDA warns that consuming these products could contribute to elevated blood lead levels (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has an ongoing public health alert concerning lead contamination in several cinnamon brands.
  • Since March 2024, the FDA has been updating this alert, with four additional brands identified in the last week as containing elevated lead levels.
  • HAETAE ground cinnamon and Roshni ground cinnamon were added to the alert on October 10, with the FDA urging consumers to discard these products.
  • Days earlier, Durra ground cinnamon and Wise Wife were also added, with both distributors issuing recalls for their respective products.
  • The FDA warns that consuming these products could contribute to elevated blood lead levels and continues to analyse samples from various state partners.
