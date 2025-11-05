Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Eurostar offering flash sale to Christmas markets - how to get cheap tickets

Virgin to challenge Eurostar’s monopoly with Channel Tunnel services
  • Eurostar has launched a flash sale offering 25% off thousands of seats on routes from London to Paris, Lille, Brussels, Amsterdam and Rotterdam.
  • Fares are available from as little as £29 each way, enabling passengers to book budget trips to European Christmas markets.
  • The sale ends tomorrow, Thursday 6 November, and is valid for travel between 24 November 2025 and 11 March 2026.
  • The discount applies automatically to adult tickets in Eurostar Standard and Eurostar Plus classes, though some blackout dates and exclusions for child, youth, or senior tickets apply.
  • Separately, Virgin Trains will soon be able to operate passenger services through the Channel Tunnel, challenging Eurostar's long-standing monopoly, with services expected to begin in 2030.
