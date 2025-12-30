TV star enters around-the-clock care after life-changing health diagnosis
- Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane, 53, is receiving 24/7 care for his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis, as revealed by his estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart.
- Gayheart successfully battled their insurance company to secure approval for Dane's full-time nursing care, filling in herself when shifts are uncovered.
- Despite being legally married since 2004, the couple has been separated for eight years, with Gayheart dismissing divorce proceedings in March to support Dane through his health challenges.
- Gayheart described their relationship as 'very complicated' and a 'familial love' rather than romantic, emphasising their focus on co-parenting their two daughters.
- Dane, who publicly shared his ALS diagnosis in April, expressed his determination to continue acting, stating he will take on 'ALS-centric' roles due to his limited mobility, having recently appeared in Brilliant Minds as a firefighter with the condition.