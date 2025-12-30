Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

TV star enters around-the-clock care after life-changing health diagnosis

Eric Dane calls for accelerated ALS research
  • Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane, 53, is receiving 24/7 care for his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis, as revealed by his estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart.
  • Gayheart successfully battled their insurance company to secure approval for Dane's full-time nursing care, filling in herself when shifts are uncovered.
  • Despite being legally married since 2004, the couple has been separated for eight years, with Gayheart dismissing divorce proceedings in March to support Dane through his health challenges.
  • Gayheart described their relationship as 'very complicated' and a 'familial love' rather than romantic, emphasising their focus on co-parenting their two daughters.
  • Dane, who publicly shared his ALS diagnosis in April, expressed his determination to continue acting, stating he will take on 'ALS-centric' roles due to his limited mobility, having recently appeared in Brilliant Minds as a firefighter with the condition.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in