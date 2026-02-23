Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

When is Eid al-Fitr in 2026?

  • Eid-al-Fitr is a celebration that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, where observant Muslims fast from dawn until sunset.
  • In 2026, Eid al-Fitr is expected to fall on either Thursday 19th March or Friday 20th March, depending on the sighting of the moon.
  • In the Islamic (Hijri) calendar, which operates on a lunar cycle, Eid al-Fitr occurs at the end of the month of Ramadan each year.
  • Eid-al-Fitr lasts for one day, but celebrations often continue for several days in Muslim countries.
  • The day is typically spent praying Eid prayers, enjoying time with family and loved ones, and enjoying good food.
