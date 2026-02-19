Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dunkin’ fans can snag free coffee accessory but only if they act fast

Dunkin's latest winter accessory comes days after it dropped its line of limited-edition winter merch
Dunkin's latest winter accessory comes days after it dropped its line of limited-edition winter merch (Getty Images)
  • Dunkin' is giving away a limited-edition pink mitten to customers who purchase any iced beverage in store Friday, while supplies last.
  • The left-handed mitten features the Dunkin’ logo and a black strap, used to give the accessory a tighter or looser fit.
  • The coffee chain recently launched a line of winter merchandise, including a “First Run” Ski Suit for $150 and Xevo Optics ski goggles for $290, available online.
  • Dunkin' also introduced a “First Run of the Day” illustrated collection featuring art by Paige Spearin on various items like crewnecks and candles.
  • Along with merch and giveaways, Dunkin' expanded its business in 2026 by adding protein drinks to its menu, including Protein Milk.
