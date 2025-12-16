‘Do not eat’ warning over trendy Dubai-style chocolate
- The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned people with allergies to avoid Dubai-style chocolate after several products failed to meet UK food standards.
- These popular chocolate bars, which have grown in popularity, were found to contain undeclared allergens such as peanut and sesame.
- Rebecca Sudworth, FSA's director of policy, stated that these products do not comply with crucial safety and labelling regulations, posing a danger to allergic consumers.
- The FSA is currently reviewing sampling data and advises consumers with allergies to avoid these chocolates as a precaution until full results are known.
- The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) highlighted that failing to declare allergens is illegal and highly dangerous, urging all food businesses to comply immediately.