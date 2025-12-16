Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin

‘Do not eat’ warning over trendy Dubai-style chocolate

Dubai chocolate sensation
  • The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned people with allergies to avoid Dubai-style chocolate after several products failed to meet UK food standards.
  • These popular chocolate bars, which have grown in popularity, were found to contain undeclared allergens such as peanut and sesame.
  • Rebecca Sudworth, FSA's director of policy, stated that these products do not comply with crucial safety and labelling regulations, posing a danger to allergic consumers.
  • The FSA is currently reviewing sampling data and advises consumers with allergies to avoid these chocolates as a precaution until full results are known.
  • The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) highlighted that failing to declare allergens is illegal and highly dangerous, urging all food businesses to comply immediately.
