Doctor’s five essential tips for anyone aged over 35
- Dr Amir Khan, a regular contributor to Good Morning Britain and Lorraine, has shared five habits for people over 35.
- These habits are intended to genuinely change how individuals age, according to Dr Khan.
- One key piece of advice is to get morning light, which he states is essential for boosting energy and improving sleep.
- Another recommendation is to check blood pressure once a month at home.
- Dr Khan emphasised the importance of monthly blood pressure checks as it tends to increase quietly with age.