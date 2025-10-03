Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New modernised trains rolled out in London after multi-million pound investment

Video Player Placeholder
Related: DLR line’s ‘meditation corner’ aimed to reduce commuter stress
  • The first of 54 new Docklands Light Railway (DLR) trains has commenced service in London this week, aiming to significantly improve reliability, capacity, and comfort for customers.
  • The modern carriages feature air conditioning, live travel information, mobile charging points, multi-use areas for pushchairs, bicycles and luggage, and three dedicated spaces for wheelchair users.
  • Funding for the new trains includes £260 million from government investment, a £500 million loan from the National Wealth Fund, and over £5 million from London City Airport.
  • Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, stated that the new DLR trains will support growth in new homes and jobs, particularly in areas like Stratford, Woolwich Arsenal, and the Isle of Dogs.
  • Transport for London expects DLR capacity to increase by over 50 per cent once all 54 new trains are operational, with the entire old fleet replaced by the end of 2026.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in