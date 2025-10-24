Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Disney denies rumors that villains will be removed from parks after Halloween

Disney World ticket prices hit record highs amid rising costs
  • Disneyland fans are expressing anger over reports that popular villain characters, such as the Evil Queen and Maleficent, will only appear during the Halloween season after October 31.
  • The rumors began with viral TikTok videos featuring actors playing the Evil Queen, who, in character, hinted at their impending departure and urged visitors to complain to Disney.
  • A Disney spokesperson refuted these claims, dismissing them as “fan site rumors” and affirming the importance of villains to the franchise, citing plans for a dedicated villain land at Walt Disney World.
  • Despite Disney's denial, theme park enthusiasts have voiced their disappointment across social media platforms and submitted complaints directly to Disney's website.
  • This controversy follows recent price increases for tickets at Walt Disney World and mass layoffs, as the entertainment giant reportedly seeks to cut costs.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in