Disney denies rumors that villains will be removed from parks after Halloween
- Disneyland fans are expressing anger over reports that popular villain characters, such as the Evil Queen and Maleficent, will only appear during the Halloween season after October 31.
- The rumors began with viral TikTok videos featuring actors playing the Evil Queen, who, in character, hinted at their impending departure and urged visitors to complain to Disney.
- A Disney spokesperson refuted these claims, dismissing them as “fan site rumors” and affirming the importance of villains to the franchise, citing plans for a dedicated villain land at Walt Disney World.
- Despite Disney's denial, theme park enthusiasts have voiced their disappointment across social media platforms and submitted complaints directly to Disney's website.
- This controversy follows recent price increases for tickets at Walt Disney World and mass layoffs, as the entertainment giant reportedly seeks to cut costs.