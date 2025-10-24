Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Disney fans outraged as iconic character rumored to exit the theme park — but they’ll return once a year

A performer encouraged Disneyland visitors to complain

Carsen Holaday
in New York
Friday 24 October 2025 14:44 EDT
Comments
Magical Character Parade at Tokyo Disneyland 2025

The most magical place on earth might be losing some of its most famous characters.

Disneyland fans are furious at reports that certain characters who typically roam the theme parks year-round will be scaled back after the Halloween season ends.

Villains including the Evil Queen and Maleficent will reportedly only return to the parks during spooky season, which is typically celebrated from mid-August through October 31 each year.

Rumors of some villains leaving the park were sparked by multiple viral videos of Disney actors playing the Evil Queen who, while remaining in character, cryptically explained that the role will disappear at the end of the month.

“Are you soaking up all of your time with me before the end of the Halloween season and my imminent retirement back to my dungeon for an undisclosed period of time?” the Evil Queen said in one video shared to TikTok.

The Evil Queen is expected to make appearances during Halloween season each year
The Evil Queen is expected to make appearances during Halloween season each year (AFP via Getty Images)
Disney characters have appeared in the iconic theme parks since opening day in 1955
Disney characters have appeared in the iconic theme parks since opening day in 1955 (Getty Images)

“They’re revoking her invitation, so I guess they’re revoking mine as well,” she said, gesturing to an actor playing Maleficent next to her. “You can all go and cry to the powers that be in this kingdom that don’t rule adequately or fairly... that every day, every moment, that you miss me.”

She then urged anyone watching the video to complain to Disney as well.

Another video shows an other actor playing the Evil Queen saying, “Yes, go complain! Tell them that you want me, specifically, all year round.”

In another video, she hints to visitors that the Tremaines, also known as Cinderella’s wicked stepmother and stepsisters, and Mother Gothel from Tangled, will join her and Maleficent in leaving after Halloween ends. She also appeared to confirm that Cruella will stay at the park year-round.

Disney didn’t immediately return a request for comment from The Independent.

Theme park enthusiasts have shared their disappointed reactions to reports of the exits across social media, with many sharing that they left complaints on Disney’s website.

Disney fans are complaining about the characters that might be leaving the park next week
Disney fans are complaining about the characters that might be leaving the park next week (AGP/Getty)

“That’s unfortunate because a lot of the evil queens are legendary characters that people visit the park to meet,” one X user wrote, while another deemed the rumored changed “unfair.”

Live action characters from Disney’s movies roam around in all four of Walt Disney World’s theme parks in Florida, as well as the two parks at California’s Disneyland Resort. The surprise interactions and meet-and-greets have been a staple since opening day in 1955.

Losing the villains isn’t the only thing that Disney has come under fire for lately. Earlier this month, Walt Disney World announced price hikes for tickets to all of their parks.

Plus, the entertainment giant has been trying to cut costs recently, resulting in mass layoffs.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in