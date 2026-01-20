David Beckham grilled on Brooklyn’s bombshell statement in public for first time
- David Beckham was questioned by a Sky News reporter at the World Economic Forum in Davos regarding his son Brooklyn Beckham's recent statement.
- Brooklyn Beckham had posted on Instagram claiming his "controlling" parents were trying to ruin his relationship.
- In his statement, Brooklyn announced he had no wish to reconcile with his family and was "standing up" for himself.
- When asked if he had a message for Brooklyn, David Beckham did not reply.
- The Beckham family has not issued any response to Brooklyn's comments.