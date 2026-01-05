The hobby that could improve balance and delay dementia
- Scientists are investigating the positive impacts of dancing on dementia, building on established research showing music's benefits for patients.
- Dance can help delay the onset of dementia and improve debilitating symptoms by stimulating neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to form new neural connections.
- Studies indicate that dancing engages multiple brain regions, improving cognition, stability, and memory, particularly in individuals with Parkinson's disease.
- Research from 2017 showed weekly dancing could reverse signs of brain ageing, while a 2003 study found it slashed dementia risk by 76 per cent.
- Initially met with hesitation, dance therapy is now recognised for its effectiveness in improving balance, alleviating stiffness, and preventing tremors in patients with neurodegenerative conditions.