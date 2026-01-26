Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The reasons why these UK areas are seeing their living standards increase

Slowdown in rising cost-of-living set for December pause, say economists
  • Disposable income in 11 UK towns and cities, including Brighton and Warrington, grew twice as fast as the national average over the past decade.
  • Between 2013 and 2023, residents in these areas saw an average 5.2 per cent increase in disposable income, compared to 2.4 per cent nationally.
  • Research by the Centre for Cities think tank highlights that these top-performing locations also experienced significantly higher economic growth.
  • The Centre for Cities argues that stronger economic growth, driven by policies supporting local economies, skills, transport, and housing, is crucial for raising household incomes.
  • The report suggests that if all major UK cities and towns matched this growth rate, residents would have an average of £3,200 more in disposable income.
In full

