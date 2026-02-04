Coronation Street icon responds to critics following polarising outfit
- Coronation Street actress Beverley Callard has criticised those who urged her to dress 'age appropriately'.
- The 68-year-old wore low-waisted leather trousers with a cut-out panel while attending 'Dancing With the Stars' in Ireland with her husband.
- Her outfit drew comments from fans, with some suggesting the trousers should be binned or that she should 'dress her age'.
- After returning home, Callard acknowledged the mixed reactions, noting her attire received both 'love and hate'.
- She responded to her critics by questioning the concept of dressing 'age appropriately'.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks