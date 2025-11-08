The four foods that you didn’t know could relieve constipation
- Around 16 percent of American adults experience constipation, often accompanied by symptoms such as bloating, cramps, and nausea.
- Most adults consume approximately 15 grams of fibre daily, which is considerably less than the recommended 25 to 38 grams for optimal health.
- Increasing fibre intake is considered a first-line treatment for constipation, as it helps soften stool and improve bowel movement frequency with minimal side effects.
- Hydration is also crucial, working alongside fibre to maintain a softer stool consistency for easier passing.
- Foods rich in fibre that can help alleviate constipation include green peas, chickpeas, lentils, and raspberries.