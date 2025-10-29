How to avoid health issues linked to cold weather workouts
- Exercising in cold temperatures can increase the risk of heart attack or stroke, especially for those with existing cardiovascular issues.
- Cold weather causes blood vessels to narrow, reducing blood flow and oxygen to muscles, which can lead to higher blood pressure, stiffness, and fatigue.
- Experts recommend warming up indoors for five to ten minutes before heading outside to exercise in chilly conditions.
- An indoor warm-up helps to widen blood vessels, ensure muscles are supplied with oxygen, increase flexibility, and minimise stress on the heart.
- Recommended warm-up exercises include dynamic and static stretches such as lunges, squats, knee-to-chest movements, and arm circles.