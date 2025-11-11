At-home remedies for the common cold
- Gargling saltwater and maintaining good hydration with water, herbal teas, or broths can soothe a sore throat and help the body clear the virus.
- Focus on good nutrition, including fresh fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C and zinc, and incorporate fermented foods like kimchi and kefir for immune support.
- At the initial onset of cold symptoms, use a barrier nasal spray to prevent viral spread, or a nasal rinse to flush sinuses if the cold has already started.
- Ease congestion by inhaling steam from a hot shower, and manage aches or fever with paracetamol, noting that antibiotics are ineffective against viruses.
- Prioritise rest and sleep, as the body requires energy for an effective immune response, and practice preventative measures such as regular hand washing.