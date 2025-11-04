Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chrysler recalls 320K Jeeps over faulty part that can catch fire

The company says a high-voltage battery failure could pose a fire risk
The company says a high-voltage battery failure could pose a fire risk (MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Stellantis is recalling 320,065 Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee vehicles in the US due to a potential high-voltage battery failure that poses a fire risk.
  • The recall affects 228,221 Jeep Wranglers from model years 2020-2025 and 91,844 Jeep Grand Cherokees from 2022-2026.
  • The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has advised owners to park affected vehicles outside, away from structures, and to refrain from charging them until a remedy is developed.
  • Owners will receive initial notification after December 2, 2025, with a further letter to follow once the final repair solution is available.
  • This recall follows previous safety issues for Stellantis, including a separate recall in October for a rollaway risk and another in September for a software error causing potential loss of drive power in Jeep Grand Cherokees.
