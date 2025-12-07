A new study links this common habit to higher chronic pain levels in adults
- A study from Nicolaus Copernicus University in Poland has linked increased coffee consumption to higher chronic pain levels in older adults.
- The research, which surveyed 205 healthy adults aged 60-88 over two years, found that increased coffee intake was associated with a 6.56-point rise in pain intensity.
- Conversely, the study indicated that an increased intake of oily fish was linked to a 4.45-point reduction in pain intensity, possibly due to the anti-inflammatory properties of omega-3 fatty acids.
- Researchers advised caution in interpreting the findings, stating that further research is required to confirm these associations.
- Separately, a 2020 University of Bath study suggested that drinking coffee before breakfast could cause digestive pain, heartburn, and negatively impact blood glucose control, especially after poor sleep.