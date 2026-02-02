Emmerdale actor shares ‘gut feeling’ that led to mother’s dementia diagnosis
- Former Emmerdale actress Charley Webb has spoken candidly about her mother's ongoing battle with early-onset dementia, diagnosed at 64.
- Webb first suspected her mother's condition a decade ago after she forgot a significant event, despite her previously organised nature.
- She highlighted the significant challenges in securing a diagnosis, noting the process was protracted and required her to "really push" for answers, as early-onset symptoms are often overlooked.
- Webb advised others not to delay seeking a diagnosis and to persist if initially dismissed, particularly for younger individuals, as the process can be lengthy.
- She also discussed the difficult but necessary decision to place her mother in a care home, describing it as a "relief" for her mother's safety and well-being.
