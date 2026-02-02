Emmerdale star says family had to ‘really push’ for mother’s dementia diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Emmerdale star Charley Webb has candidly spoken about her mother’s ongoing battle with early-onset dementia, revealing the significant challenges faced in securing a diagnosis and the necessity to "really push" for answers.

Webb, 37, first disclosed her mother’s diagnosis at the age of 64 in 2023, subsequently becoming a prominent advocate for Alzheimer’s and dementia awareness. Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, she recounted the pivotal moment a decade ago when she first suspected something was amiss with her mother.

"She actually forgot something quite huge, something between me and her," Webb explained. "I knew in that moment it was something she wouldn’t have forgotten. I think everyone around me at the time was like ‘you’re being dramatic, everything’s fine’, and I was like ‘no, something’s not right’. I just knew in my gut."

The actress, known for her nearly two-decade portrayal of Debbie Dingle in the ITV soap, highlighted her mother’s previously "very organised" nature. "She was very on the ball with things, and it was just something that she’s dropped and I thought ‘there’s just something not quite right’," she added.

Webb noted that while her mother received her diagnosis at 64, symptoms had been present for some time prior. "It takes time to get the diagnosis and it wasn’t easy to get. I feel like it’s been a long, long time," she stated.

Dementia, as described by the NHS, is a syndrome characterised by an ongoing decline in brain functioning, including memory loss. Charity Dementia UK defines early-onset, or "young onset dementia," as the condition developing before the age of 65.

Webb first disclosed her mother’s diagnosis at the age of 64 in 2023 ( Getty )

Speaking to presenters Susanna Reid and Ed Balls, Webb emphasised that the diagnostic process is often protracted, particularly for younger individuals, as the condition is typically associated with old age, leading to symptoms being overlooked.

"I wouldn’t delay getting a diagnosis because the process is quite long, especially for someone who is younger, because they sort of go, ‘oh, I think it could be this’," she advised. "We got fobbed off with water infections and all sorts of things which can affect your memory. Really push for it, and do not take no for an answer."

Webb also addressed the difficult decision to place her mother in a care home, describing it as a "relief" to see her in a "much healthier environment." She reflected on the emotional conflict: "I think you spend so much of your childhood having it in your head that ‘I’ll look after you when things go wrong’, or ‘I’ll be there, you’ve looked after me all those years’. Something like that is not possible and they do need specific care. As much as you want to be there and have them at your house, it’s not safe."

Beyond her roles in The Long Shadow (2023) and Ellis (2024), Webb has been a vocal advocate for raising awareness since 2023, supporting charities such as Alzheimer’s Research UK.