McDonald’s brings back beloved Happy Meal toys and launches new sauce
- McDonald's has officially reintroduced its popular Changeables toy line in Happy Meals across the U.S., marking a major comeback after nearly 40 years.
- The Transformers-style toys, which debuted in the late 1980s and early 1990s, transform from familiar McDonald's menu items or restaurant icons into robots, dinosaurs, and other imaginative characters.
- The new collection features updated robot and dinosaur designs inspired by the original 1987, 1989, and 1990 releases, comprising 16 unique collectible characters.
- Alongside the Changeables, McDonald's is also launching a new hot honey sauce for dipping or topping breakfast and chicken items.
- The fast-food chain is additionally teasing the U.S. release of the Big Arch burger, already available in Canada and Portugal, and the return of the mint-flavored Shamrock Shake ahead of St. Patrick's Day.