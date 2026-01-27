Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

McDonald’s brings back beloved Happy Meal toys and launches new sauce

The new lineup includes 16 collectible characters, each with its own name and personality
The new lineup includes 16 collectible characters, each with its own name and personality (Getty Images)
  • McDonald's has officially reintroduced its popular Changeables toy line in Happy Meals across the U.S., marking a major comeback after nearly 40 years.
  • The Transformers-style toys, which debuted in the late 1980s and early 1990s, transform from familiar McDonald's menu items or restaurant icons into robots, dinosaurs, and other imaginative characters.
  • The new collection features updated robot and dinosaur designs inspired by the original 1987, 1989, and 1990 releases, comprising 16 unique collectible characters.
  • Alongside the Changeables, McDonald's is also launching a new hot honey sauce for dipping or topping breakfast and chicken items.
  • The fast-food chain is additionally teasing the U.S. release of the Big Arch burger, already available in Canada and Portugal, and the return of the mint-flavored Shamrock Shake ahead of St. Patrick's Day.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in