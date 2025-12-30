Cardi B issues statement amid intense relationship speculation
- Cardi B has publicly urged her fans to "calm down" on social media amid intense speculation regarding her relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs.
- The speculation began after fans noted Diggs' absence from Cardi B's Christmas Instagram posts, with reports indicating they spent the festive period separately.
- The couple welcomed their first child together in November, and Cardi B directly challenged followers asking her to "leave my man" or "put my baby back".
- The Grammy Award-winning rapper also highlighted the pressures of upcoming work commitments, including extensive tour rehearsals, and requested support from her fanbase.
- Cardi B and Diggs made their relationship public in May 2023, following earlier romance rumours, and previous breakup speculation in July was attributed by her to being "dramatic" and archiving social media posts.