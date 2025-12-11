Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major burger chain to open more restaurants in UK expansion

Taste testing Burger King's new halloumi burger
  • Burger King UK plans to open 30 new restaurants annually from 2026, aiming for continued expansion despite a challenging economic landscape.
  • The fast-food chain reported a 7 per cent increase in revenues to £408.3 million in 2024, with like-for-like sales growing by 4.5 per cent.
  • Underlying earnings rose by 12 per cent to £26 million, attributed to disciplined cost control and operational focus.
  • The company noted 'softer' consumer sentiment and rising labour costs, but also 'further signs of improvement' throughout the current year due to slowing inflation.
  • Burger King UK has secured an agreement to extend its franchise rights to the Republic of Ireland, providing new opportunities for expansion.
