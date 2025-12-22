Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Bruce Willis’ wife shares struggle with grief around the holidays

Video Player Placeholder
Bruce Willis enjoys wild rollercoaster ride in unseen family video as wife makes heartbreaking admission
  • Emma Heming Willis, wife of Bruce Willis, shared a blog post detailing her feelings about the holiday season following her husband's diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia.
  • In her post, titled “The Holiday Looks Different Now,” she explained how traditions now require extensive planning and moments of joy can be intertwined with grief.
  • Despite the challenges, Heming Willis highlighted that meaning, warmth, and joy can still be found, asserting that holidays change rather than disappear when dementia enters one's life.
  • She reflected on Bruce's past holiday routines, such as making pancakes, and expressed her commitment to creating new family memories while honouring the old ones, taking over some traditions herself.
  • This blog post follows her recent comments at a conference where she addressed criticism over making “impossible decisions” regarding her husband's care, including moving him out of their family home.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in