Brooklyn Beckham included in unlikely family photo drop amid rift
- Cruz Beckham shared a series of throwback family photos on Instagram, including one with his brothers Brooklyn and Romeo, weeks after Brooklyn publicly discussed his estranged relationship with their parents.
- Last month, Brooklyn, 26, stated he had no desire to reconcile with David and Victoria Beckham, claiming they "tried endlessly to ruin" his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.
- Brooklyn also accused his mother, Victoria, of cancelling his wife's wedding dress at the last minute and hijacking his first dance with Nicola at their wedding.
- DJ Fat Tony, who attended the wedding, corroborated Brooklyn's account of Victoria's "inappropriate" behaviour during the first dance, stating it "devastated" Brooklyn and upset Nicola.
- David Beckham responded publicly, stating children are "allowed to make mistakes" and learn from them, while public opinion on the family drama remains split, with some commentators criticising Brooklyn.
