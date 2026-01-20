Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Brooklyn Beckham claims Victoria called him ‘evil’ over wedding seating plan

Victoria Beckham praises Brooklyn's 'beautiful wedding' before family feud erupted
  • Brooklyn Beckham has made explosive claims against his parents, accusing them of controlling media narratives.
  • He alleged his parents attempted to "ruin" his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.
  • Brooklyn claimed his mother, Victoria, called him "evil" during a dispute over the wedding seating plan.
  • The disagreement arose from his decision to seat his and Nicola's grandmothers at their table, while their parents had separate, adjacent tables.
  • He also stated that family members told him Nicola was "not blood" and "not family" the night before the wedding.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in