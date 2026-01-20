Brooklyn Beckham claims Victoria called him ‘evil’ over wedding seating plan
- Brooklyn Beckham has made explosive claims against his parents, accusing them of controlling media narratives.
- He alleged his parents attempted to "ruin" his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.
- Brooklyn claimed his mother, Victoria, called him "evil" during a dispute over the wedding seating plan.
- The disagreement arose from his decision to seat his and Nicola's grandmothers at their table, while their parents had separate, adjacent tables.
- He also stated that family members told him Nicola was "not blood" and "not family" the night before the wedding.