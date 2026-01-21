Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Coleen Nolan weighs in on Brooklyn Beckham family feud after her own fallout

Coleen Nolan opens up on sister feud after Brooklyn Beckham's bombshell statement
  • Coleen Nolan discussed family fallouts on Loose Women, drawing parallels with Brooklyn Beckham's reported feud with his parents.
  • The panellist recalled her own experience of not speaking to some of her sisters for several years.
  • Nolan revealed that the death of their sister, Bernie Nolan, ultimately led to their reconciliation.
  • She explained that they apologised for the period of silence, but she did not apologise for being wrong.
  • Nolan's comments came as she weighed in on whether saying sorry could help the Beckham family heal.
