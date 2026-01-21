Coleen Nolan weighs in on Brooklyn Beckham family feud after her own fallout
- Coleen Nolan discussed family fallouts on Loose Women, drawing parallels with Brooklyn Beckham's reported feud with his parents.
- The panellist recalled her own experience of not speaking to some of her sisters for several years.
- Nolan revealed that the death of their sister, Bernie Nolan, ultimately led to their reconciliation.
- She explained that they apologised for the period of silence, but she did not apologise for being wrong.
- Nolan's comments came as she weighed in on whether saying sorry could help the Beckham family heal.