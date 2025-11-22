Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

These foods could be causing your brain fog

How food can affect brain fog
  • Brain fog, described as mental haziness and fatigue, can be caused by poor nutrition, alongside factors like lack of sleep, stress and mental health conditions.
  • Health experts recommend limiting highly processed foods, particularly those high in added sugars, refined grains, trans fats and omega-6 oils, as they promote inflammation and insulin resistance in the brain.
  • Foods high in sodium, nitrates or artificial additives should also be avoided due to their potential to contribute to vascular damage, a major driver of cognitive impairment.
  • The connection between unhealthy processed foods and poor cognitive health has led some researchers to refer to Alzheimer's disease as “type 3 diabetes.”
  • To improve cognitive function and combat brain fog, nutritionists suggest incorporating foods rich in lutein, such as spinach, dark leafy greens, carrots and sweet potatoes, alongside regular physical exercise.
