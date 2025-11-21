Brain fog? It could be what you’re eating

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Having difficulty concentrating or thinking lately? It could be due to the food you’re eating.

Whether it’s a task at work or an evening out with friends, we all have those days where we struggle to focus. Ultimately, it feels like our brains are hiding behind clouds. which is what health experts call brain fog.

“Brain fog, or that feeling of mental haziness and fatigue, can result in difficulty remembering names or finding words, and it can be quite concerning, nutritionist Angela Emmerton told Body and Soul.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, this mental exhaustion or confusion could be due to lack of sleep, stress, or mental health conditions like anxiety and depression.

What we eat and drink daily to get the energy we need is an important factor too, with poor nutrition being a common cause of brain fog.

Health experts say ‘highly processed foods’ could contribute to poor cognitive health ( Getty Images )

With that in mind, health experts say you should limit your intake of certain foods, not only to avoid brain fog but also for the sake of your overall health.

“Highly processed foods, especially those high in added sugars, refined grains, trans fats, and omega-6–heavy oils, promote inflammation and insulin resistance in the brain,”. Dr. Joshua Helman, a physician who specializes in reversing and preventing cognitive decline, told Huffington Post.

“I also advise people to be cautious with foods high in sodium, nitrates or artificial additives,” he added. “These can contribute to vascular damage, which is a major driver of cognitive impairment.”

Helman noted that moderate exposure to pesticides, heavy metals, and plastics in food and water can impact brain function over time.

He also said that the connection between unhealthy processed foods and poor cognitive health has resulted in some researchers calling Alzheimer’s disease “type 3 diabetes.”

Fortunately, some foods have been found to improve cognitive function and can aid in getting rid of brain fog.

Nutritionist Nicolette Pace recommends foods with sources of lutein, an antioxidant that is part of the carotenoid family, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Pace explained to the New York Post that lutein-laden foods have “shown strong improvement for memory, clarity, and focus.”

“Foods rich in lutein are spinach, many dark leafy greens,” she said. “As well as orange/yellow carotenoids like carrots, tomatoes, cantaloupe, and sweet potatoes.”

Health experts also recommend physical exercise in combination with foods like those rich in lutein to combat brain fog and benefit overall well-being.