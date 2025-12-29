Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Experts issue health warning over effects of bottled water

  • A new review found that people who drink bottled water ingest approximately 90,000 more microplastic particles annually than those who drink tap water, who ingest about 4,000 particles a year.
  • On average, individuals ingest between 39,000 and 52,000 microplastic particles annually, with plastic bottles releasing these particles during manufacturing, storage, and breakdown.
  • Microplastics are known to enter the bloodstream and vital organs, potentially leading to chronic inflammation, respiratory issues, hormonal disruption, neurological damage, and various cancers, though long-term effects remain poorly understood.
  • Researchers from Concordia University, whose review was published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, are calling for urgent regulatory measures and standardised global testing methods for microplastics.
  • The review highlights the need to transition from single-use plastics to sustainable, long-term water access solutions and improve water infrastructure to reduce reliance on bottled water.
