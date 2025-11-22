Tennis star welcomes fifth child day before his birthday
- Boris Becker and his wife, Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, have welcomed a baby daughter named Zoë Vittoria Becker.
- Zoë Vittoria Becker was born on Friday, 21 November 2025, the day before Becker's 58th birthday.
- This is Becker's fifth child; he has four other children from previous relationships.
- Becker married Lilian last September, and she supported him during his prison sentence for hiding millions of assets.
- He was released from prison in December 2022 after serving eight months and was deported to Germany.