Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tennis star welcomes fifth child day before his birthday

Boris Becker: 'I'm fortunate I can stand on my feet' after prison term
  • Boris Becker and his wife, Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, have welcomed a baby daughter named Zoë Vittoria Becker.
  • Zoë Vittoria Becker was born on Friday, 21 November 2025, the day before Becker's 58th birthday.
  • This is Becker's fifth child; he has four other children from previous relationships.
  • Becker married Lilian last September, and she supported him during his prison sentence for hiding millions of assets.
  • He was released from prison in December 2022 after serving eight months and was deported to Germany.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in