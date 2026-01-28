Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How this new private jet could be the successor to Concorde

TIme machine? Bombardier Global 8000 private jet
TIme machine? Bombardier Global 8000 private jet (Bombardier)
  • The Bombardier Global 8000, a newly certified business jet, is marketed as the fastest civil aircraft since Concorde, capable of an "ultra high-speed cruise" at 605mph.
  • While Bombardier claims the jet offers significant time savings on long-haul routes, these are considerably less than the time saved by the supersonic Concorde, which flew at 1,350mph and allowed passengers to arrive earlier than their departure time, local time.
  • The article contrasts the Global 8000's capabilities with the true "time machine" experience of Concorde, which first flew paying passengers 50 years ago.
  • Experts like former Concorde pilot Captain Jock Lowe predict commercial supersonic passenger flights are unlikely before 2050, despite Boom Supersonic's aim for the end of the current decade.
  • The Global 8000, costing $78m, offers flexibility in routes and timing for ultra-wealthy travellers, but its time-saving benefits are deemed astronomically expensive, with non-stop long-haul flights like the proposed London-Sydney link seen as a more practical future for fast travel.
