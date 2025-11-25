Boar’s Head recalls two products sold nationwide over listeria fears
- Boar’s Head, via its supplier Ambriola Company, has issued a recall for two pecorino Romano cheese products sold nationwide, and a third has been voluntarily withdrawn from stores.
- The recall is due to the potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious illness.
- Affected products include Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese, Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Cheese, and Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Wedge, with specific UPCs and sell-by dates.
- Customers are urged to return any recalled cheese products to their place of purchase for a full refund.
- Although no illnesses have been reported to date, Listeria infection can lead to severe symptoms such as high fever and headaches, and is a significant cause of foodborne illness deaths.