Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Crypto giant gave away $40bn bitcoin in huge error

Jack Kim
Bithumb Glitch Gifts $44B Bitcoin in Epic Error
  • South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb accidentally transferred over $40 billion in assets last week due to significant internal system vulnerabilities.
  • The exchange mistakenly distributed approximately 620,000 bitcoins to customers during a promotional event, confusing them with 620,000 won (around £350).
  • This staggering blunder subsequently triggered a 17 per cent decline in bitcoin's market price and highlighted deficiencies in Bithumb's internal system control.
  • Most of the bitcoins have been retrieved, but 1,786 were sold by customers within minutes before their accounts were frozen, and these customers are legally required to return the assets.
  • The incident has prompted South Korean MPs to express dismay over regulatory oversight in the virtual assets market, with calls for stricter, bank-like regulations that are not currently possible under existing laws.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in