Danny Masterson’s ex Bijou Phillips pleads on social media for kidney
- Bijou Phillips has made an urgent online appeal for a kidney donor after her first transplant, received in 2017, failed.
- The model and actor, 45, is currently on dialysis in a Los Angeles hospital due to complications, including the BK virus, which led to cellular and antibody rejection.
- Phillips was diagnosed with kidney disease at birth, having spent her first three months on dialysis due to underdeveloped kidneys.
- Her post urged her Instagram followers to complete a brief questionnaire and sign up to become living donors
- Phillips is the single mother of Fianna, whose father is Danny Masterson; she was awarded full custody of their daughter in October 2023 following their divorce.
