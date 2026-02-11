Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Danny Masterson’s ex Bijou Phillips pleads on social media for kidney

Man Utd's Andy Cole opens up on health problems after kidney transplant
  • Bijou Phillips has made an urgent online appeal for a kidney donor after her first transplant, received in 2017, failed.
  • The model and actor, 45, is currently on dialysis in a Los Angeles hospital due to complications, including the BK virus, which led to cellular and antibody rejection.
  • Phillips was diagnosed with kidney disease at birth, having spent her first three months on dialysis due to underdeveloped kidneys.
  • Her post urged her Instagram followers to complete a brief questionnaire and sign up to become living donors
  • Phillips is the single mother of Fianna, whose father is Danny Masterson; she was awarded full custody of their daughter in October 2023 following their divorce.
