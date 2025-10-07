Ben Affleck says daughter Violet ‘takes after her mom’ Jennifer Garner
- Ben Affleck expressed immense pride in his three children, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13, at the New York City premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s new film, Kiss of the Spider Woman.
- Affleck specifically praised his eldest daughter, Violet, stating she takes after her mother, Jennifer Garner, and highlighted Violet's recent speech at the United Nations advocating for mask mandates.
- He also commended his co-parenting relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, calling her a 'great partner' and their children 'the joy of his life'.
- Despite recent rumors of a potential reconciliation, sources indicate that while Affleck might desire another chance, Garner, who is dating John Miller, views their relationship strictly as co-parents.
- Affleck publicly reunited with Lopez at the event, praising her 'spectacular' performance in the film, following their divorce finalization in January after two years of marriage.