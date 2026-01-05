Strictly star’s BBC colleagues send love after breast cancer diagnosis
- Dr Punam Krishan, a star of BBC Morning Live and Strictly Come Dancing, has publicly announced her diagnosis with breast cancer.
- She revealed the news on Instagram on Sunday, 4 January 2026, after keeping it private for five months.
- Dr Krishan explained that she decided to speak out because "carrying it quietly has been heavy."
- Her BBC Morning Live colleagues, Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones, sent her a supportive message on Monday's programme.
- They assured her they were "behind her every step of the way" and that the show had "so much love" for her.