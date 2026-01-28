BBC fan favourite reveals she ‘almost died’ after severe health scare
- BBC Breakfast star Diana Moran has revealed she nearly died following a severe health scare.
- The 86-year-old had a dangerous reaction to antibiotics prescribed to treat cancers on her leg.
- Mrs Moran stated that ambulances were called "three times" during the ordeal, leading her to believe "my life had come to the end".
- She was a regular host of a fitness segment on the BBC in the 1980s, named “the Green Goddess” after her iconic, vibrant leotard.
- Moran returned to the BBC in 2020 to showcase exercises for viewers during the COVID-19 lockdown.