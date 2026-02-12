Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Aboard British Pullman’s brand-new train carriage – designed by Baz Luhrmann

(Hugh Stewart )
  • Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, known for visually opulent films, has designed a new private dining carriage named "Celia" for the luxurious Belmond British Pullman train.
  • Luhrmann collaborated with Oscar-winning production designer Catherine Martin on the carriage, which aims to capture a cinematic flamboyance.
  • "Celia" functions as an entirely self-contained compartment, offering a private dining area for up to 12 guests, a lounge, bar, and a separate pantry and kitchen.
  • The carriage's design, inspired by the British countryside and Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, features an elaborate fabric ceiling, marquetry wood, and velvet upholstery.
  • Available for grand banquets or intimate celebrations, the experience starts from £15,000 and includes customised menus from a private chef.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in