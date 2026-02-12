Aboard British Pullman’s brand-new train carriage – designed by Baz Luhrmann
- Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, known for visually opulent films, has designed a new private dining carriage named "Celia" for the luxurious Belmond British Pullman train.
- Luhrmann collaborated with Oscar-winning production designer Catherine Martin on the carriage, which aims to capture a cinematic flamboyance.
- "Celia" functions as an entirely self-contained compartment, offering a private dining area for up to 12 guests, a lounge, bar, and a separate pantry and kitchen.
- The carriage's design, inspired by the British countryside and Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, features an elaborate fabric ceiling, marquetry wood, and velvet upholstery.
- Available for grand banquets or intimate celebrations, the experience starts from £15,000 and includes customised menus from a private chef.
