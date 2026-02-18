Changes to visa rules mean it is now easier to visit Armenia
- Armenia has temporarily removed visa entry requirements for nationals of 113 countries until 1 July 2026.
- British passport holders, along with travellers from the US, EU, and UAE, are among those exempt from needing a visa.
- Visitors can stay in Armenia for up to 180 days within a one-year period under the new rules.
- The decision aims to boost tourism and encourage more spontaneous travel, including short breaks and longer adventures.
- Armenia, known for its rich heritage, religious sites, and vibrant capital Yerevan, hopes to share its culture and landscapes with more visitors.
